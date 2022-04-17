BOOM! Ohio State lands four-star 2023 cornerback from Florida

Ohio State has landed a four-star cornerback, it’s first of the 2023 class. Out of Wharton High School in Tampa, Florida, Dijon Johnson committed to the Buckeyes on Sunday, one day after visiting campus for the spring game.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, the 6-foot, 1-inch, 190-pound Johnson is ranked as the No. 29 cornerback and 265th overall prospect in the 2023 cycle. He chose OSU over other offers from the likes of Oklahoma, USC, Alabama, Auburn, and many others.

Johnson makes the fourth prospect from the sunshine state to commit to Ohio State already this year joining Bryson Rodgers, Cedrick Hawkins, and Mark Fletcher. It’ll be interesting to see if Ohio State continues to mine the state of Florida for the rest of this cycle with so many connected guys.

The commitment of Johnson brings the haul for the 2023 class to nine commitments and boosts Ohio State to the No. 2 overall class according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

List

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting commitment tracker

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting class commitment tracker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.