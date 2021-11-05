BOOM! Ohio State lands commitment top 2023 in-state offensive lineman

Ohio State just landed its second recruit in the 2023 class. Four-star recruit, Joshua Padilla, let coaches know that he was verbally committing to the Buckeyes on Thursday afternoon.

Padilla is the top-rated interior offensive lineman in the state of Ohio and ranked the No. 9 overall lineman in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings. The youngster hails from Dayton and attends Huber Heights Wayne High School. He comes in at 6-foot, 4-inches and 265-pounds with room to grow.

Padilla chose the Buckeyes over other Big Ten and midwest rivals including Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Notre Dame. It’s always good when Ohio State can build a wall around the border and keep the best talent at home.

Padilla joins four-star tight end, Ty Lockwood as the Buckeye coaching staff looks to continue success on the recruiting trail and build another top 5 class.

