BOOM! Ohio State lands another 5-star wide receiver

The best of the best high school receiving prospects in the country continue to choose Ohio State and assistant coach Brian Hartline. The latest is 5-star receiver Mylan Graham out of Indiana.

Ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver and 27th overall recruit in the 2024 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Graham is now the eighth player to commit to Ohio State in the class and joins 5-star Jeremiah Smith as a pair of highly-sought after receivers among the group.

The Buckeyes were the first to offer a scholarship to Graham after a fall camp he attended last season. He has since been on campus several other times, most recently in the spring, and must have felt it was time to end the speculation with a bunch of other offers starting to pour in.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Mylan Graham tells me he has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’1 180 WR from New Haven, IN chose the Buckeyes over Tennessee, Alabama, and Purdue. “The track record for Hartline speaks for itself, it was kind of a no brainer.”https://t.co/uNzSiNHo9t pic.twitter.com/lbNn9AmYU3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 4, 2023

The Buckeyes are gaining some momentum on the recruiting trail as of late, and this news will only continue that trend. OSU was already ranked inside the top five in the latest 247Sports Composite Team Rankings and will no doubt rise when the numbers are updated.

More!

Ohio State’s Brian Hartline names his top 5 wide receivers he’s coached Scouts view: What to expect from Ohio State’s newest commitment, running back James Peoples Ohio State offensive lineman loses black stripe New Ohio State quarterback sheds black stripe BOOM! Ohio State gets elite 2024 running back, commits while on a visit

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire