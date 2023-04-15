BOOM! Ohio State lands 2024 Tennessee tight end

Just a few minutes before Ohio State started their spring game, there was already a buzz among recruits.

That buzz was created by Tennessee tight end Max LeBlanc, as he verbally committed to the Buckeyes while visiting for the Scarlet and Gray game. The 6-foot, 4-inch and 222 pound pass catcher is the 13th best tight end in the country and the 270th overall player according to the 247Sports composite.

LeBlanc is the 11th commit for the Buckeyes and continues their recent run of verbals. There isn’t a school in the country that is as hot on the recruiting trail as Ryan Day’s Buckeyes.

