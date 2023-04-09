BOOM! Ohio State gets its quarterback for the 2024 class, top-ten signal-caller Air Noland

The Ohio State football program got some great news on the recruiting trail Saturday when 4-star quarterback Air Noland announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Saturday evening.

Out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, Noland is ranked as the No. 8 quarterback and 84th overall prospect in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He may not be technically a 5-star prospect (at least not yet), but he has a quick release and excellent athleticism that he displayed against good competition through his junior year in a state known for football talent. All of that should translate well to the next level.

With the commitment, the Buckeyes now have nine commitments in the 2024 cycle, and continue to climb up the recruiting rankings with the latest surge in commitments over the last couple of weeks.

If you have any doubt about what kind of ceiling many believe Noland has, all you have to do is look at the programs the 6-foot, 3-inch Southpaw had offers from. He chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Clemson, Arkansas, Miami (FL), Oregon, and Texas A&M.

More Ohio State Recruiting!

Ohio State recruits respond to post that says Michigan is the hottest on recruiting trail Ohio State legacy visits, then is offered a scholarship Ohio State offers Georgia 2025 cornerback after a visit Top ten quarterback Air Noland to announce college decision Saturday night, Buckeyes in thick of it Ohio State football class of 2023 scouting report: Joshua Padilla

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire