BOOM! Ohio State gets first football commitment for 2023 class

The seal has been broken on the 2023 recruiting class for the Ohio State football program.

That’s because 4-star tight end prospect, Ty Lockwood, announced his decision to commit to the Buckeyes on Thursday. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 225-pounder is out of Independence High School in Thompson’s Station, TN, and ranked as the No. 8 tight end and 142nd overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The commitment ends a bit of a drought for Ryan Day and company and will hopefully give the program some momentum now moving forward to finish up the 2022 class and begin putting some more prospects in the 2023 class.

For Lockwood, it came down to the feel he got when he visited in July according to comments he made to Eleven Warriors.

“It was one of my best visits, easily,” Lockwood told Eleven Warriors. “I loved the coaches there and obviously the facilities are great. I could just tell there was a brotherhood feel to it. All the coaches were talking to each other, knew each other, and were like best friends. It was good to see that because I didn’t see that out of a lot of other schools, for sure.”

All glory to God! Thankful for it all! GO BUCKEYES ❗️🌰🌰🌰 pic.twitter.com/5JWMqno8Y1 — Ty Lockwood (@TyLockwood7) August 19, 2021

Another prospect or player singing the praises of the “brotherhood” that seems to permeate the OSU program is just what the doctor ordered. Lockwood chose Ohio State over a final four of the Buckeyes, Penn State, Florida State, and South Carolina.

