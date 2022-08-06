BOOM! Ohio State gets commitment from four-star LB Arvell Reese

The Ohio State football team has been looking for some good recruiting news on the defensive side of the ball. And today the Buckeyes got that good news as four-star linebacker Arvell Reese gave his verbal pledge to the Buckeyes.

Reese chose Ohio State over Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, and USC as Ryan Day was able to keep another blue-chip prospect inside state lines. Reese hails from Cleveland Glenville which has seen its fair share of players make the trip down I-71 to Columbus.

Reese is ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the country and the No. 7 player in the state of Ohio according to 247Sports composite rankings. Ohio State has had its eye on Reese for a while now, so it’s good to have him in the fold finally.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Arvell Reese has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’4 220 LB from Cleveland, OH chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Alabama, USC, and Kentucky He joins Ohio State’s Top 5 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings 🌰https://t.co/XkG5bDb5QI pic.twitter.com/bZJzp6HB4W — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 6, 2022

But that may not be all the good news to come soon. Several Buckeye recruits seem to be hinting that something else big is about to happen.

hey buckeye nation, thank me later.🙂🌰told y’all I got something really nice coming for y’all. #gobucks — Bryson Rodgers (@IBryson13) August 6, 2022

There is much speculation, but many seem to think that it could be Dijon Johnson recommitting to OSU. Johnson reopened his recruitment last week after being committed to the Buckeyes since April. Only time will tell but it feels like something big is about to happen with all the hype from current recruits.

