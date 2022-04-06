Boom! Ohio State gets commitment from four-star safety Malik Hartford

Ryan Day recently hinted that Ohio State could see a wave of commitments start rolling in. Well, today the Buckeyes saw one such commitment come to fruition. Malik Hartford made his intentions known live on CBSSports HQ Wednesday afternoon when he unzipped his hoodie to reveal an Ohio State t-shirt.

Hartford is rated as the No. 11 safety in the country by 247Sports composite rankings for the 2023 class. The four-star recruit and Cincinnati native chose the Buckeyes over Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, and West Virginia.

Hartford’s commitment doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as all crystal ball predictions had him landing in Columbus.

With Hartford’s commitment, Ohio State now has six members in the 2023 class that is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation. He becomes the second safety to commit to the Buckeyes, joining the No. 22 ranked safety, Cedrick Hawkins, from Cocoa, Florida.

Notre Dame currently has the No. 1 ranked class in the country, but if Day’s prediction comes true, Ohio State could begin to close that gap quickly.

