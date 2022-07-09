BOOM! Ohio State gets commitment from Connecticut offensive lineman

The Ohio State football team landed its seventeenth commitment in the 2023 class when three-star Miles Walker gave his pledge to the Buckeyes on Friday. Walker is the fourth lineman to commit in the current class joining Luke Montgomery, Austin Siereveld, and Joshua Padilla.

The Greenwich, Connecticut product comes in as the No. 38 rated tackle in the nation, but don’t let that number fool you. Walker has been climbing the rankings recently and carried offers from Texas A&M, Iowa, and Penn State among others. Offensive line coach, Justin Frye, believes that Walker could be a diamond in the rough.

BOOM!! Ohio State lands 2023 3⭐️ OT Miles Walker! This class keeps growing🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/m9hEpQPYbD — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) July 8, 2022

Ohio State hopes to secure at least one more on the offensive line and many believe it could be another Connecticut prospect, Olaus Alinen. Alinen is the No. 15 overall lineman in the 2023 class and then No. 1 prospect from the Constitution State.

The Buckeyes currently hold the No. 2 overall class in the country, but that could change with some big names getting ready to announce their college decision in the coming days.

