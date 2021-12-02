Boom! Ohio State gets commitment from 2022 four-star quarterback

Recently we learned about Jack Miller deciding to enter the transfer portal and leave Ohio State. And just like that, the Buckeyes have filled the opening with a commitment from four-star prospect, Devin Brown.

Brown is the No. 5 ranked quarterback in the 2022 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Formerly a USC commit, Brown reopened his recruitment after Clay Helton was fired as the Trojans head coach. The Utah native had visits with Ole Miss and Texas but ultimately fell in love with Ohio State.

Brown rewrote the high school single-season record books while playing at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah with 4,881 yards and 57 touchdown passes. How Ryan Day continues to get top QB talent with an already crowded room is anyone’s guess. But Brown seems locked in and ready to compete.

When Quinn Ewers reclassified and enrolled a year early at OSU, it left the Buckeyes without a quarterback in the 2022 class. Brown more than fills that need.

The Buckeyes now have the No. 6 ranked class for the coming season and will be looking to add more before the early signing period on December 15.

