BOOM! Ohio State football sees 2025 running back Isaiah West commits on Father’s Day

It seems like Ohio State football is on another one of its fantastic recruiting runs.

Over the last 12 days the Buckeyes have seen the 2025 class grow as running back Bo Jackson, safety Faheem Delane, and wide receiver Quincy Porter all joined the fold. You can add a fourth with running back Isaiah West pulling the trigger for Ohio State on Father’s Day.

The Philadelphia native stands 5-foot, 11-inches and weighs 208-pounds. West is the nation’s No. 527 overall prospect and 44th running back according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

West was previously commited to Kentucky, but an impending Buckeye offer changed his mind and reopened the process. This weekend’s official visit sealed the deal.

With West joining the class, Ohio State now has 16 commitments in a class that keeps its No. 1 ranking. With two running backs in the group, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they added a third, with Jordon Davison at the top of the list.

