BOOM! Ohio State football lands 4-star 2023 defensive lineman

The Ohio State football program continues to be on a roll with commitments. After a flurry of good news over the past few weeks, that continued on Sunday with the verbal commitment of 4-star 2023 defensive lineman Jason Moore.

Out of the same high school as Chase Young, DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland, Moore is ranked as the No. 5 defensive line prospect and 53rd overall recruit in the recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Moore chose OSU over Notre Dame, which seemed to have the inside track to landing the 6-foot, 6-inch, 255-pounder until Moore made an official visit to OSU between June 24 and 26. It had to be a case of Larry Johnson working his magic again. You can never count out the abilities and track record of the best defensive line coach in America.

Always had dreams, now it’s time to fulfill them. Buckeye Nation Let’s Get Active‼️🌰#KAO🥷🏽 #NewTrap✈️ pic.twitter.com/65kJVElFYl — Jason Moore (@jayymoneyy32_) July 10, 2022

Moore’s commitment makes the 18th in the 2023 class and moves Ohio State back to the No. 1 spot over Notre Dame in the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings.

Recruiting Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 **** 89 1 9 Rivals **** 48 1 1 ESPN **** 41 1 3 On3 Recruiting **** 85 2 12 247 Composite **** 53 1 5

Vitals

Hometown Hyattsville, MD Projected Position Defensive End Height 6-foot, 6-inches Weight 255-pounds Class 2023

Recruiting Details

Offered on January 26, 2022

Visit | June 24 (official)

Committed | July 10

Other Top Offers

Notre Dame (official visit 06/10)

Penn State (official visit 06/03)

Maryland (official visit

Michigan (official visit 06/17)

Various others offered

Recruiting Video

