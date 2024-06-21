BOOM! Ohio State football lands a commitment from 2025 in-state athlete

For some recruits, they are looking for that one offer to end their recruitment, and Ohio State is one of those schools that has that impact.

That was the case for in-state 2025 athlete, bodpegn miller with Buckeyes just offering him a scholarship just a few days ago on June 18th. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 180-pound prospect didn’t need much time to mull it over, verbally committing to Ohio State on Friday morning.

Miller is somewhat of an unknown prospect and is not currently ranked by the 247Sports Composite. His frame suggests that he will play wide receiver, but with many athletes you have to wait and see when they arrive on campus to put them at a position.

He is his schools starting quarterback, but could also play safety, giving the Buckeyes an intriguing option at multiple positions. Miller’s commitment is No. 17 on the cycle, which continues to pace all of college football as the top group in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

