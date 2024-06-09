BOOM! Ohio State football lands a commitment from high 4-star safety

For the second weekend in-a-row, Ohio State football hosted recruits on campus for official visits.

It’s safe to say that the Buckeye coaching staff has done a great job, as running back Bo Jackson committed shortly after his visit last weekend and on Sunday, Ohio State got another in safety Faheem Delane.

The 6-foot, 3-inch and 195-pound defender still had more than a few visits still lined up, but opted to verbal to Ohio State while on campus. Delane is an elite prospect, as he’s ranked as the nations No. 34 overall prospect and 2nd ranked safety according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He becomes the 14th commitment in the 2025 class, one that now has jumped Notre Dame to take the top spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

The Ohio State secondary class is arguably the top group in the country, as cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord are both 5-star commits, with Delane also joining DeShawn Stewart and Cody Haddad as highly regarded safeties.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire