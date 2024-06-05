BOOM! Ohio State football lands top 2025 in-state running back

Although Ohio State football didn’t land any commitment from its official visitors this past weekend, it didn’t take long for one of those dominoes to fall.

On Tuesday afternoon, 2025 in-state running back, Bo Jackson, verbally committed to the Buckeyes, giving them one of the top players at the position in the country. The 6-foot, 205-pound ball carrier was also highly considering Alabama and Georgia.

Jackson is ranked as the nation’s No. 81 overall prospect and 5th rated running back according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The commitment fills a need in the class, and also keeps one of the best players in the state from leaving.

Jackson becomes commitment No. 13 for the Buckeyes, who could potentially add another running back to the class.

