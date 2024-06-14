BOOM! Ohio State football gets a commitment 2025 New Jersey wide receiver

Although Ohio State football has the No. 1 ranked 2025 recruiting class in the country, it still needs to add more than a few prospect to stay at the top.

Helping the cause on Friday was New Jersey wide receiver Quincy Porter, who verbally committed to the Buckeyes. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound pass catcher preps at powerhouse Bergen Catholic, recently took an official visit to Columbus.

The trip obviously stood out because he was set to see Michigan and Oklahoma, but decided he didn’t need to. The addition of the nation’s No. 49 overall prospect and 8th ranked receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings gives Ohio State some cushion at the top of the class rankings.

BOOOOOM❗️ 4 ★ WR Quincy Porter has committed to Ohio State! The Buckeyes land one of the most underrated WRs in the country. He looks like an Ohio State WR, his film is impressive.

–

The 6-3” 190 lbs WR attends Bergen Catholic High School which is located in Oradell, New… pic.twitter.com/F6uc9MhY5G — Kaleb Longhurst (@kaleb_longhurst) June 14, 2024

Porter is commitment No. 15 for the Buckeyes, as they continue to add more elite prospect to their 2025 class.

