BOOM! Ohio State football adds transfer quarterback Will Howard

It was widely reported the Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, was on an official visit to Ohio State.

Safe to say the visit was a success for the Buckeyes as Howard has committed to the Buckeyes while on campus. He will have just one season of eligibility, and will help bridge the gap for the younger Ohio State quarterbacks as they get more experience.

After the Cotton Bowl disaster, which saw both Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz struggle, head coach Ryan Day dipped into the portal for a veteran at the position. It makes plenty of sense to bring in a quarterback who threw for 2,643 yards while completing 61.3% of his attempts this past season.

Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard tells ESPN that he’s committed to Ohio State. Howard led KState to the Big 12 title in 2022 and gives the Buckeyes one of the most talented and experienced available QBs on the market. pic.twitter.com/GusFCGGtxO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2024

Howard is viewed as a major upgrade at the position for Ohio State, and is expected to enjoy a big final season in Columbus.

