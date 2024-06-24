BOOM! Ohio State football adds elite pass rusher Zion Grady to its 2025 recruiting class

The final weekend of the summer official visit season was a huge success for Ohio State football.

The Buckeyes hosted multiple prospecst and grabbed a commitment from offensive lineman Jake Cook on Sunday. The good news for OSU continued on Monday, as Alabama defensive end, Zion Grady, verbally committed to Ohio State.

At 6-foot, 4-inches and 235-pounds, Grady is ranked as the nation’s No. 66 overall prospect and 6th edge rusher according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. With him joining Ohio State’s defensive line class, the Buckeyes now have three of the country’s best along with London Merritt and Zahir Mathis.

Once again defensive line coach Larry Johnson shows that he’s not quite finished, reeling in the trio of elite players. Ohio State’s 2025 class continues to pace the sport, ranking No. 1 according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire