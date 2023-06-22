BOOM! Ohio State finds its 2025 quarterback in-state

Although it is over a year and a half before the 2025 prospects can sign, Ohio State football has already found its quarterback and didn’t have to go far.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bellefontaine, Ohio signal caller, Tavien St. Clair, verballed to the Buckeyes, giving them a fast-rising quarterback in the class. He becomes the second commit of the class, cornerback Jontae Gilbert was the first to commit.

St. Clair has seen his stock soar this off-season, as he put on over 25 pounds since the end of the season and earned offers from not only Ohio State but Alabama, Michigan, LSU, and others.

The rising junior just camped in Columbus and the visit sealed the deal for the No. 25 quarterback and 333rd overall player in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

It may seem like the Buckeyes are reaching, considering the rash of 5-star signees at the position, but St. Clair checked all the boxes for head coach Ryan Day and quarterback coach Corey Dennis. Expect the newest Ohio State quarterback/s ranking to climb before he signs.

