BOOM! Ohio State does it again, lands another big-time receiver

Brian Hartline keeps pulling it off.

The Ohio State football program got yet another blue-chip receiver for the 2024 class on Sunday when 4-star prospect Jeremiah McClellan announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Out of Saint Louis, Missouri, the 6-foot, 190-pounder is ranked as the No. 18 receiver and 108th overall recruit in the recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He chose Ohio State over Oregon and Missouri but appeared to be a heavy OSU lean as of late. He made it official on Sunday just a couple of months after officially visiting Columbus.

McClellan comes from the same high school that produced another Buckeye you may be familiar with, former receiver Kamryn Babb. If he has anywhere near the character and leadership abilities that Babb displayed, then Ohio State will be ecstatic once he arrives on campus.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jeremiah McClellan has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’1 190 WR from Saint Louis, MO chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, LSU, & Georgia “I’m going to be among the best of the best & am going to have to work to keep the name as WRU.” 🌰https://t.co/ZAOneOSaoB pic.twitter.com/9VhbWPgft1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 13, 2023

The wide receiver room continues to get deeper and more talented under Hartline and it’ll be very interesting to see how the program keeps all of these guys happy. but hey, it’s a good problem to have.

OSU continues to flaunt the No. 2 recruiting class in the country according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, and now has 21 members verbally committed.

