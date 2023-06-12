BOOM! Ohio State adds 2024 New Jersey safety to recruiting class

It had been a little while since Ohio State has gotten a commitment but that all changed on Monday afternoon.

New Jersey safety Jaylen McClain made his verbal pledge to the Buckeyes after multiple crystal ball picks were made for him to join Ohio State on Sunday. It’s safe to say that the official visit sealed the deal for McClain to join the 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot and 185-pound safety is ranked as the 22nd best at his position and 243rd overall in his class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. McClain becomes the 14th overall commit and first safety of the Ohio State class.

McClain looks to be the first domino to fall from this past weekend and there will undoubtedly be more booms to come out of the coaching staff’s efforts.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire