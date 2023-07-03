BOOM! Ohio State adds 2024 5-star Illinois defensive tackle

Fireworks for the Ohio State football team didn’t need to wait until Tuesday — they happened on Sunday night.

Illinois 5-star defensive tackle, Justin Scott, made up his mind and selected the Buckeyes on Sunday night. Many thought that Ohio State was running third for the 6-foot, 4-inch, 310-pound pass rusher. But OSU must have made quite the impression last time he was on campus.

Scott is an elite prospect, ranked as the No. 3 defensive tackle and 14th overall player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The Buckeyes beat out Miami (FL.) and Michigan as they added yet another top-level recruit from the Land of Lincoln.

It gives the 2024 Ohio State recruiting class 21 commitments and it remains the No. 2 overall group according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Justin Scott tells me he has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’5 305 DL from Chicago, IL chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Georgia, & Miami “Coach Larry Johnson is the best to do it at the defensive line position🌰”https://t.co/iEP2pY7Ual pic.twitter.com/tMUzqOB6iE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 3, 2023

This recruiting win is a massive one, especially considering how the Buckeyes finished last cycle missing out on their top targets. Scott gives defensive line coach Larry johnson an impact defensive tackle to terrorize opposing quarterbacks.

