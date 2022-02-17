BOOM! Four-Star offensive lineman, Luke Montgomery, commits to Ohio State

The Ohio State football team got some outstanding news today when the highest-rated player in the Buckeye State chose the Buckeyes. Luke Montgomery decided to stay home as he committed to OSU live on CBS Sports HQ to the cheers of classmates and family.

Montgomery is a four-star recruit out of Findlay, Ohio. He is the No. 4 rated offensive tackle in the country and a top 50 overall recruit according to 247Sports composite rankings. Montgomery’s commitment moves Ohio State to No. 7 in the 2023 recruiting rankings with plenty of room to continue rising.

The Findlay Trojan picked the Buckeyes over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, and Notre Dame.

Ohio State was long favored to land Mongomery, but rumors started to swirl when Greg Studrawa was let go. New offensive line coach, Justin Frye made Montgomery a priority and it paid off. The newly committed tackle makes five commits for the Bucks in the 2023 class.

