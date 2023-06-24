Boom! Cornerback Bryce West commits to Ohio State

We got a big one here folks. Bryce West who is the No. 4 cornerback in the class and the No. 49 player overall according to 247Sports composite rankings has committed to Ohio State.

The highly touted defensive back had narrowed his decision down to Michigan and OSU. Even though the Buckeyes had several crystal ball predictions to land West, the Wolverines made a big push late. Ultimately it wouldn’t be enough as West committed to Ohio State while on his official visit this weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

West is an Ohio native hailing from Cleveland Glenville High School. Traditionally, Glenville has been a pipeline to Columbus and will continue to be so as of now. The Bucks added Arvell Reese last year and are hoping to get a commitment from tight end Damarion Witten, both of whom are from Glenville.

BREAKING: High 4⭐️ CB Bryce West from Cleveland Glenville H.S. has committed to Ohio State. He’s the No. 49 player in the nation and No. 4 CB prospect! Welcome Bryce! Let’s GO!! pic.twitter.com/D5ggCkBTc6 — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) June 24, 2023

Ohio State is also hosting Arron Scott, the No. 5 ranked cornerback in the country this weekend. All the experts have Scott crystal balled to OSU as well. This could be an absolutely huge win for the Buckeyes if they land two of the best corners in the land in one weekend.

More!

Former Ohio State forward Justice Sueing signed to NBA Summer League roster Former Ohio State running back Pepe Pearson accepts new coaching position Washington, D.C. 5-star defensive end has Ohio State in top five Illinois 5-star defensive tackle already enjoying his official visit to Ohio State Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith hints an elite corner should be joining him

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire