BOOM! Chris Henry Jr. becomes first 2026 recruit to commit to Ohio State

When you know, you know. And the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, Chris Henry knows. Chris Henry Jr. has verbally committed to Ohio State.

Henry who will now be entering his sophomore year in high school was first noticed by the Buckeye coaching staff at a summer camp having just finished his eighth-grade year. Henry left that camp with a scholarship offer to wear the Scarlet and Gray.

Today, the son of the late NFL star spoke with reporters outside the Woody Hayes Athletic facility and shared the news. You can watch the young man give his thoughts on becoming a Buckeye courtesy of Garrick Hodge.

Ohio 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. has committed to Ohio State. He broke down his decision after visiting Columbus Friday. pic.twitter.com/XyZXaMayRe — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) July 28, 2023

The 2026 class does not even have stars or rankings as of yet, but they’ll be coming soon enough. When the industry does get those rankings set, Henry should be a highly rated prospect. He was 6 foot 3 and 170 pounds when he garnered the offer from Ohio State. In a year’s time, he now stands at 6 foot 5 and weighs 185 pounds.

Henry will play high school football at Cincinnati Withrow this year.

