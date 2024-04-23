BOOM! Calipari lands second commit as Head Hog: 2024 McDAA Karter Knox

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — The second Arkansas commitment of the John Calipari era as Head Hog is now on the board as talented 2024 5-star prospect Karter Knox pledged to the Razorbacks on Monday.

Knox (6-6, 225, wing, Overtime Elite in Atlanta, composite national No. 22 / 5-star prospect) committed to the Razorbacks during his visit to Arkansas on Monday, April 22, coming two weeks after de-committing from Kentucky on Monday, April 8, when it was inevitable that Calipari was leaving the Wildcats after 15 seasons to accept the head coaching job at Arkansas.

Knox had committed to the ‘Cats in early March before flipping his pledge to the Hogs roughly six weeks later.

Calipari attended OTE’s spring combine on Tuesday, April 16, in Atlanta and had a chance to visit with Knox, who attended but did not participate in the combine event.

The 2024 McDonald’s All American becomes Calipari’s second commitment since coming to Arkansas, which also makes him only the second scholarship player on the Razorbacks roster that can have as many as 13 scholarship players for the upcoming ’24-25 season. He joins Kentucky freshman transfer Zvonimir Ivisic (7-2 forward / center), who committed and signed with Arkansas in the past week.

Knox had 9 points (4-of-6 field goals, including 1-of-1 from 3) and 1 rebound in 12 minutes in the 2024 McDonald’s All American game played in early April.

Knox — he was a phenom at Tampa (Fla.) Catholic before moving to OTE in Atlanta — is the younger brother of former Kentucky star and NBA first-round lottery pick Kevin Knox, who played for Calipari in his one-and-done season as a Wildcat.

Playing for RWE in the OTE program in 2023-24, Knox averaged 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes per game while shooting 43.9% from the field, including 34.0% from 3, and 63.2% from the free throw line.

Projected to be an immediate impact player as a college freshman and potentially a one-and-done NBA draft pick, Knox is an explosive, sturdy wing who combines a scorer’s mentality with elite athleticism to terrorize defenders. He’s a fearless slasher who is effective operating out of the mid-post, and he’s a capable three-point shooter.

He’s a help-side shot-blocking rim protector from the backcourt and he employs his length and quickness to get deflections and steals, a combination that adds to the intrigue of his potential to develop into a plus-defender.

