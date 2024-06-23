BOOM! 2025 offensive lineman commits to Ohio State

Things just keep clicking along for the Ohio State football 2025 recruiting class, and the Buckeyes got another verbal commitment on Sunday when in-state talent, Jake Cook pledged to OSU. He is expected to play center.

A local product out of Westerville North High School in the northern suburbs of Columbus, Cook is rated as a three-star prospect as the 39th interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. And while the recruiting profile and rankings won’t send shockwaves through the college football world, you can bet that the OSU coaches like what they see or the offer and commitment would not have come.

For Ohio State, it is the 18th commitment in the 2025 class, one that continues to set the pace across the entire country and one that still has plenty of big targets in the mix to come to Columbus. Cook’s commitment makes it two offensive lineman in the class with OSU looking to land much more for the cycle (queue up the David Sanders Jr. watch).

It is a notoriously busy time of the year for recruiting and we’ll continue to bring you any new pledges, buzz, and the like as we continue to head towards the start of fall camp.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire