Books take over the MASH gridiron Wednesday

Sep. 26—Children can receive free books, participate in a scavenger hunt, and hear some of their favorite works read aloud under the lights at Bender Field on Wednesday.

Literacy Under the Lights, a celebration of reading, takes over the football field at Meadville Area Senior High, 801 N. Morgan St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Superintendent Tom Washington told Crawford Central School Board members last week that the annual event has received plenty of attention beyond the Meadville area.

"We have had school districts come to us and model what we're doing," Washington said, crediting Ann Noonen, the district's community outreach administrator who organizes the event each year. "It's starting to pick up steam on the state level, on the national level, where they're asking for this model."

The free event is open to the community and offers a variety of family-friendly activities as well as literacy-promotion strategies from local organizations that will take part.

"It's really designed to be a celebration around reading and literacy," Noonen told the board.

Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on and a favorite book to read. Children who complete the scavenger hunt can enter a drawing for a prize basket.

The event, funded through the district's Title I and Special Services programs, fulfills requirements of the federal Title I program that provides funding to support local efforts at improving opportunities for educationally deprived children.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Oct. 18. Check the Crawford Central website, craw.org, for weather updates.

