Booker T. Washington’s Micah Tease ‘re-offered’ by the Oklahoma Sooners

Brent Venables and Oklahoma want to keep all of the homegrown talent in the Sooner State. That includes Booker T. Washington’s Micah Tease.

The class of 2023 four-star athlete announced today that he has been “re-offered” by Oklahoma.

After a great talk with @CoachVenables and @coach_bhall , I am HONORED to be re-offered by the UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/QjQPVXusJZ — Micah Tease (@m3tease) January 4, 2022

“After a great talk with (Coach Venables) and (Coach Hall), I am HONORED to be re-offered by the UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA! #BoomerSooner,” Tease tweeted.

247Sports has Tease ranked as the nation’s No. 122 player overall and the 15th-highest rated athlete. In 247Sports’ composite player rankings, Tease checks in as the nation’s No. 163 player overall in the 2023 class.

Rivals has Tease ranked as the nation’s No. 210 player overall and No. 10 athlete. On3 rates Tease as the nation’s No. 125 player overall and the country’s 18th-best wide receiver. Tease is listed as a three-star recruit by ESPN.

OUInsider’s Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune both have put in crystal ball projections for Tease to wind up at Oklahoma. Those crystal-ball predictions came last summer on July 9 and Aug. 3, respectively.

According to MaxPreps, Tease hauled in 31 receptions for 618 receiving yards and had nine touchdowns during his 2021 season with the Booker T. Washington Hornets.

In addition to OU, Tease holds scholarship offers from Arkansas, Cal, Florida, Iowa State, Memphis, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, USC, Washington, and Wisconsin.

With Tease’s versatility, it’s unclear where he would play on the next level, but just judging from Tease including OU safeties coach Brandon Hall and head coach Brent Venables’ names in his tweet, it appears OU might like Tease on the defensive side of the football.

Tease has taken unofficial visits to Arkansas, Alabama, and Oklahoma State. Tease went to Arkansas on Sept. 11, Alabama on Nov. 20, and Oklahoma State on Nov. 27.

