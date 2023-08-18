Booker T. Washington football coaches have challenged their team to 'sink or swim.' Can the Wildcats stay above water?

When Booker T. Washington football head coach Ryan Onkka was a Wildcat in the late 2000s, the squad was “notoriously in the playoffs on a regular basis.”

Washington was expected to be a good program. While the 2010s was a “rough era,” with a lot of coaching, player and cultural changes, Onkka is still on a path to get the program to where he wants it to be.

As Onkka tries to “shift the mindset” for the team, there’s one acronym that he and the rest of the coaching staff continue to preach: F.A.M.I.L.Y.

“Forget about me. I love you,” Onkka said. “A lot of times, guys don’t like saying, ‘I love you.’ We, as coaches, got out of our way to tell the players that, and make them tell it to us back.”

Washington High School Head Coach Ryan Onkka drills his special team unit during preseason practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The Wildcats kick off their 2023 season at Pensacola High School on Aug. 25. at 7 P.M.

While coaches may never “get 100% buy-in” from that mindset, most of the players, Onkka said, know how coaches and teammates feel about each other. Onkka said coaches need to be “transformational, not transactional.”

And the byproduct of the budding culture is, hopefully, “winning a lot of games.”

“The way I preach it, ‘It’s us vs. everybody else,’” Onkka said. “Getting a call from a former player that he’s getting married in two weeks is awesome. Former players texting me to say, ‘Happy anniversary, Coach,’ and they see stuff like that – you don’t do it for that, but when you get that, you know you made an impact, made a difference and made a change. That’s why I got into coaching, just to try to help and help kids they can be more on and off the field.”

After a 5-5 season in 2022, just missing the playoffs, players now understand “the importance of every moment,” plus the “severity” that one loss could mean. If the Wildcats went 6-4 last year, Onkka said they “definitely end up in the playoffs.”

It all stemmed from a couple early-season losses that Washington let “slip away.”

Now, with another team motto – “sink or swim” – the mentality has changed.

“The motto is you’re either with us or you’re not,” Kyler Battle said. “You’re either on the train or not.”

“Essentially a fight or flight plan, you either sink or swim,” Tre Landry said. “One or the other. And we’ve got to swim.”

Part of the change has been a focus on paying attention to the small details.

“We’re at the point now where people expect us to do things, but what more can we do besides that? Can we separate ourselves to where we feel like we’re going to be?” Onkka said. “We have a great potential on this team to be a good team or a great team. They’re focus and attention to detail will determine that difference.”

‘You never want to be unprepared’

Washington High School football team hones their skills and builds team confidence during preseason practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The Wildcats kick off their 2023 season at Pensacola High School on Aug. 25. at 7 P.M.

In what is the ever-changing world of high school football, Onkka said he makes sure to “cross-train” players within different positions. While the Wildcats appear to have a lot of depth on offense, “you never want to be unprepared whenever it’s time to go,” Onkka added.

“You’re deep at a position one day, then you’re not,” he said. “Somebody gets hurt, somebody gets suspended, life happens, whatever.”

Booker T. Washington is currently holding a battle at the quarterback position with a few players gunning for the starting role to begin the season. After the team’s most recent scrimmage, however, Onkka said junior Jack Minard “kind of separated himself” from the pack.

Last season, Minard played in just three games and had 290 passing yards across 13 completions, throwing for four touchdowns. Washington’s primary quarterback was Davis Sherman, who had 2,001 yards in nine games across 124 completions with 16 touchdowns.

As the fight for the starting role continues, Onkka said it’s a possibility the Wildcats “may end up rotating quarterbacks,” something Onkka’s never done in his multiple years of coaching. But all the quarterbacks “present different things to (the team’s) offense.”

“It’s still open until the season’s over. I don’t care who starts the season,” Onkka said. “To me, it really depends who ends it.”

“We’ve been to all the workouts, all the tournaments. Here and there we’ll miss a few,” Minard said of the position battle. “But, really, it’s made all of us better. I, personally, have definitely gotten a lot better from it.”

Washington High School football team hones their skills and builds team confidence during preseason practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The Wildcats kick off their 2023 season at Pensacola High School on Aug. 25. at 7 P.M.

The team also has a couple running backs, Battle and James Brown, who will be interchangeable between running back and a slot receiver. Brown was second on the team in rushing yards last season with 212. As a junior, he also picked up 14 receiving yards.

“I just want to make it to the playoffs. Since I’ve been a freshman, we went to the playoffs but we haven’t been since,” Brown said. “I want to get into the playoffs and go far. … Just get better every day, that’s about it.”

Battle, now a junior, gained 46 yards on the ground in just one contest last season. Battle has the goal of 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

“You can’t let the pressure get to you and just play your game,” Battle said. “I feel like we should make it to the playoffs. That’s the No. 1 thing. We came up short last year. That’s the most important thing.”

But what makes both players different is their versatility.

“They’ll definitely be key contributors to our offense with them being so versatile and having great hands. All running backs don’t. Sometimes they’re better at running the ball or seeing zone plays, counter plays, etc.,” Onkka said. “Those guys are electric with the ball in their hands. Me, and the rest of the offensive staff, have got to do a good job of getting them the ball so they can make plays.”

Onkka also noted wide receiver Kendrick Burrell who will be a “Swiss army knife” type of player, moving all around the line. Now a senior, Burrell was fourth on the team last season with 196 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Wildcats have to replace two top receivers in Reed Robinson (908 yards, 9 touchdowns) and B.J. Jenkins (859 yards, 8 touchdowns).

“Those guys are going to be household names and make a lot of plays,” Onkka said. “They’re excited and ready for it.”

‘Hard to block’

Washington High School football team hones their skills and builds team confidence during preseason practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The Wildcats kick off their 2023 season at Pensacola High School on Aug. 25. at 7 P.M.

The top five tacklers from the Wildcats’ defense last season all graduated. Kaleb Campbell, now a senior, was tied for sixth with 47 tackles. The next five tacklers were also seniors last year, and have since graduated.

Booker T. Washington’s defense has caused some problems for the Wildcats’ offense during practice. From a pair of linebackers, Donnell Snowden and B.J. Johnson, plus a couple defensive linemen, Luke Sepe and Mark Bennett, they’re all “hard to block.”

“It’s exciting for me as a head coach, but is nerve-wracking as an offensive coordinator and play-caller,” Onkka said.

Snowden, who transferred in from Escambia, is a senior this year. Johnson, now a junior, had 29 tackles (13 solo, 16 assisted) in seven games. “It’s just about being better, not going 5-5 again,” Johnson added.

“They are our two inside backers that fly around and make our life pretty bad offensively because they’re so hard to block and quick,” Onkka said.

Now-junior Sepe had 11 tackles (5 solo, 6 assisted) on the line last season in just a handful of games played. He also recorded one fumble recovery and one blocked punt. Bennett, a senior, recorded 23 tackles (14 solo, 9 assisted) during his sophomore campaign as well as a sack.

“They’re so strong and athletic. Compared to what you normally see on the defensive line is just big, sloppy and plug a gap,” Onkka said. “Those guys will shoot and throw people by.”

Tamryon Thomas, who had 25 tackles (14 solo, 11 assisted) last season as a junior, is a safety who “plays with an edge,” Onkka noted. Onkka also noted Landry, an outside linebacker, who can “disrupt lanes and take away a lot.”

“To steal a Mike Tomlin quote, ‘You’d rather tell him Whoa than Sick ‘em.’ He’s a guy that’s really getting after guys all the time,” Onkka said of Thomas. “We have to tell him to chill, but you’d rather have that than be like, ‘A little more physicality.’”

“(Onkka’s) making his expectations pretty clear for what he wants,” Landry said. “This year, he definitely wants us to go as far as winning districts and winning state hopefully. We’re just hoping to get there.”

Booker T. Washington Wildcats

District: 1-3S

Coach: Ryan Onkka (third season as head coach; 9-11 record with the Wildcats)

Last Year: 5-5, missed playoffs

Key Players: Donnell Snowden, MLB; B.J. Johnson, MLB/RB; Kyler Battle, RB/ATH; James Brown, RB/ATH; Tre Landry, WR/OLB; Kendrick Burrell, WR; Luke Sepe, DL; Mark Bennett, DL

Key Losses: Michael Richardson, Reed Robinson, B.J. Jenkins, Jaylen Lewis, E.J. Townsend

2023 Regular Season Schedule

8/25: at Pensacola

9/1: at West Florida

9/8: vs. Milton

Bye Week

9/22: at LeFlore (Ala.)

9/29: at Escambia

10/6: vs. Godby

10/13: at Fort Walton Beach

10/19: vs. Choctawhatchee

10/27: vs. Pine Forest

11/3: vs. Tate

