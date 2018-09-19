Book claims Brady 'had enough' of Belichick after 2017 season

The well-documented rift between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick gets another airing in a new book written by ESPN's Ian Connor titled "Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time," with the 'd' word being thrown around by a source who spoke to the author.

"If you're married 18 years to a grouchy person who gets under your skin and never compliments you, after a while you want to divorce him," a source told O'Connor. "Tom knows Bill is the best coach in the league, but he's had enough of him. If Tom could, I think he would divorce him."

O'Connor writes that Brady seriously reconsidered his future in New England up until late March, but the Jimmy Garoppolo trade ultimately left Brady feeling obligated to stay with the Patriots.

However, one unnamed Pats assistant thinks the Pats could have been fine even if Brady had walked. He said the feeling on the staff is that Belichick's system could make Super Bowl quarterbacks out of many of the starters in the NFL,

"[If] you gave us any of the top 15 [quarterbacks in the NFL], we could do it," said the assistant. "I don't think the coaches view Tom as special as everyone else in football does. [Owner Robert Kraft] thinks Tom is the greatest gift ever, but the coaches don't."

"Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time" will be released Sept. 25.

