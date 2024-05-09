Book, baby and basketball: Mercury's Brittney Griner will be busy in 2024

Brittney Griner has been going non-stop since returning to the United States in December 2022 after a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia.

From working her way back to playing for the Phoenix Mercury without a proper offseason to releasing a book called “Coming Home,” Griner hasn’t had a lot of downtime in the last 18 months.

It won't slow down anytime soon with a child on the way with her wife, Cherelle Griner. She also went through her first full offseason in the U.S. and will play under new head coach Nate Tibbetts.

Here are some of her thoughts heading into the 2024 season, her 11th season with the Mercury.

Retirement isn't an option anymore

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is given the tip-off during the home opener against the Chicago Sky in the first half at Footprint Center on May 21, 2023.

Griner went through a lot last year as she worked her way back to normalcy. Although she was named an All-Star, the 33-year-old was hypercritical of her performance and contemplated retiring.

“The last year, I definitely thought about it. I think I was just down in the trenches and I was not feeling the best, but y’all are stuck with me for a while now," Griner said. "I’m not going to let up and I’ll take (Diana Taurasi's) advice and do a little bit every day and don’t stop. It definitely helps.”

How she deals with her experience in Russia

Griner has been vocal about her mental health and even stepped away for three games last season for some self-care. She has detailed more of what she went through while in prison while doing press for her book, including being treated "less than a human."

Her experiences have since helped her get through her everyday struggles.

“You never forget about it, it’s always there. When it comes up, you deal with it. When it’s at a low, you just enjoy those lows. It made me a tougher person," Griner said. "When adversity hits, I always look back to real adversity that I actually went through and I can get through whatever pops up. Hard game, injuries, I used to think that was the end of the world until I’ve went through what the end of the world is to me. It just made the smaller things seem smaller to me.”

Her busy schedule isn't stopping her

Griner continues to remain busy during training camp, but it hasn't taken a toll on her. The new system under Tibbetts is something that excites her as she's hoping to get back to her basics and become the Defensive Player of the Year.

“I’m in a good place, so it’s not overwhelming or anything. Some people might be like, all this new change and all this new stuff can be a lot," Griner said. "I’m ready for it. I’m ready for a new beginning. I’ve been with coach (Tibbetts) all offseason and we got to know each other pretty well. I’m so excited and I’m ready for something more. We get so used to being at a normal state where we don’t encourage the new. I’m just embracing that.”

Upcoming parenthood

Griner and her wife, Cherelle, will be welcoming a child in July after the couple shared a photo of them holding hands next to ultrasound images of the baby on Instagram in April.

The news is something she's excited about, especially after seeing teammates over the years welcome children.

“Becoming a parent, I am thrilled. Everybody keeps saying, Oh, you’re not going to sleep or be up all night. I’m cool with that," Griner said. "I’m looking forward to those long nights, looking forward to just coming home from a hard day practice or outside things going on and seeing this bundle of joy in the house. Everything else is not going to matter and all that will matter is this bundle of joy. I’m super excited and I cannot wait.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brittney Griner rules out retirement, looking forward to parenthood