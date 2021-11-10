Boogie Ellis after shining in his USC debut: 'I love it here'

Pac-12 Networks' JB Long and Dan Belluomini speak with student-athlete Boogie Ellis following USC men's basketball 89-49 victory against CSUN on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Los Angeles. Ellis finished with his 6th career 20-plus point outing after scoring 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting against the Matadors. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.