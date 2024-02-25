Boogie Ellis scores 24 as USC surges in second half to stun rival UCLA

USC guard Boogie Ellis, right, drives past UCLA guard Dylan Andrews during the first half of the Trojans' 62-56 win at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday night. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Kobe Johnson pulled the corners of his jersey out, flashing the three gold letters across his chest toward the blue-clad crowd.

UCLA fans at Pauley Pavilion could only turn their backs on the way out the doors.

The Trojans fought back from a dreadful first-half finish, turning the momentum early in the second half to secure a 62-56 win over rival UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday. The Trojans opened the second half with 10 consecutive points to avenge their rivalry loss from January in Galen Center, winning just their second road game of the season and their first in Pauley Pavilion since 2021.

Johnson scored 10 points, including a clinching corner three-pointer with 2:54 remaining that pushed USC’s lead to 11. After a nagging hamstring injury limited him to just eight points in USC’s loss to UCLA at Galen Center on Jan. 27, Ellis erupted for 24 points Saturday with five rebounds. The fifth-year guard is averaging 27 points in the last two games.

But the Trojans (11-16, 5-11 Pac-12) wasted Ellis’ season-high 30 points against Colorado as they squandered a 16-point second-half lead. They didn’t wait until after halftime to blow another double-digit lead Saturday.

USC watched its 14-point first-half lead turn into a tie by halftime against the Bruins as UCLA finished the first half on a 15-1 run. The Bruins worked the sold-out Pauley Pavilion crowd into a frenzy while holding USC scoreless for the final three minutes and nine seconds of the first half. They pushed the ball up the court quickly off USC’s missed shots. Lazar Stefonovic hit a corner three and waved to the crowd when he cut the lead to four. A put-back dunk by Adem Bona got the Bruins to within two. Sebastian Mack roared when he tipped in his missed shot to tie the game with 11 seconds remaining in the first half.

USC guard Isaiah Collier, right, shoots in front of UCLA forward Berke Buyuktuncel during the first half. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

USC’s mistakes only fed UCLA’s momentum. The Trojans missed three free throws during the scoreless drought. They shot better from three-point range during the first half (seven for 13) than from the free throw line (three for eight).

The Trojans, who entered the weekend 11th in the Pac-12 standings, are well outside of contention for a first-round bye in next month’s conference tournament, but are showing a late-season fight that could signal they won’t be an easy out in Las Vegas. They eked out a narrow win against Utah last weekend and pushed Colorado to double overtime despite falling down by four in the first extra period.

DJ Rodman, who scored nine points Saturday with five rebounds and three steals against his one-time “dream school,” said this week all the Trojans needed to do to find success against UCLA was play the way they did against Utah and Colorado.

“But just rebound.”

The Trojans kept pace on the boards, trailing just 34-29. They forced 12 UCLA turnovers during the second half.

Bona led the Bruins with 14 points.

