Will Boogie Ellis get picked in 2024 NBA draft?

The intrigue connected to USC at the 2024 NBA draft is primarily found in the Bronny James story. The consensus is that Bronny will be picked at No. 55 by the Los Angeles Lakers, just before the end of the 58-player draft. Isaiah Collier is also a source of intrigue. He is almost certain to be a first-round pick, but he might fall out of the top 20 after being seen as a top-15 pick a few weeks ago and a lottery pick last December. Yet, we can’t forget about Boogie Ellis, the veteran who is an established scorer and will try to find a good professional home.

Will Boogie get picked ahead of Bronny’s No. 55 spot? If not, that means Boogie might not get picked at all, since only three teams — Nos. 56 through 58 — would have a chance to draft him.

College Sports Wire’s latest NBA draft projection does not have Ellis being called in the draft. The projection does have Bronny going to the Lakers at 55.

The projection’s last 10 players picked in the 2024 NBA draft are as follows:

49. Indiana Pacers – AJ Johnson, SG, NBL

50. Indiana Pacers – Harrison Ingram, SF, North Carolina

51. Washington Wizards – Melvin Ajinca, SG, France

52. Golden State Warriors – Pelle Larsson, SG, Arizona

53. Detroit Pistons – Enrique Freeman, PF, Akron

54. Boston Celtics – Tristen Newton, PG, UConn

55. Los Angeles Lakers – Bronny James, PG, USC

56. Denver Nuggets – KJ Simpson, PG, Colorado

57. Memphis Grizzlies – Nikola Djurisic, SG, Serbia

58. Dallas Mavericks – Trey Alexander, PG, Creighton

