Boogie Ellis named top-10 candidate for 2024 Jerry West Award

USC senior guard Boogie Ellis was named a top-10 candidate for the 2024 Jerry West Award. The honor recognizes the top collegiate shooting guards. The top-10 list was announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ellis, a fifth-year guard, led USC entering Thursday night’s game against Oregon with an 18.1 points per game average. He has averaged 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his first 16 games played this season. He also has made 45.3 percent of his 3-point attempts, which ranks seventh in the country.

Ellis currently ranks seventh all-time on USC’s career list of most 3-point baskets made, with 192. He is 23rd on the Trojans’ all-time scoring chart with 1,285 points scored as a Trojan preceding Thursday night’s game.

USC sits at a highly disappointing 8-13 on the season and will almost certainly miss the NCAA Tournament. Much as USC football didn’t make good use of Caleb Williams’ last season, the Trojans did not use Boogie Ellis’s final season well. Boogie deserved a lot better than what he got in 2024, but a future in pro basketball awaits, and he certainly shoots well enough to have a chance to stick in the NBA.

