Boogie Ellis matches career-high 27 points, USC opens Battle 4 Atlantis with win over BYU
USC men's basketball defeats BYU by a final score of 82-76 on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas. Senior guard Boogie Ellis ties a career-high with 27 points as the Trojans improve to 4-1 overall on the season.