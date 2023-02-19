Boogie Ellis lifts USC over Stanford behind career-high 33 points

Senior guard Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 33 points as USC men's basketball defeats Stanford by a final score of 85-75 on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Los Angeles. Ellis drained six three-pointers and added seven assists, while backcourt partner Drew Peterson added 21 points for the Trojans. Harrison Ingram led the Cardinal in scoring with 15 points. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.