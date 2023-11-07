Boogie Ellis leads No. 21 USC basketball to season-opening win over Kansas State

USC guard Isaiah Collier drives to the basket in front of Kansas State guard Tylor Perry during the first half of the Trojans' season opener Monday in Las Vegas. (John Locher / Associated Press)

No. 21 USC used a two-prong attack to earn an 82-69 win over Kansas State on Monday night during the season opener for both teams.

The Trojans beat the Wildcats at T-Mobile Arena as part of the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas.

Fifth-year guard Boogie Ellis put the finishing touches on the win by hitting two free throws with 90 seconds left to give USC a double-digit lead for good. Moments after, he connected on a tough floater as he fell to the hardwood.

Read more: Lakers star LeBron James says son Bronny is progressing to a return to the court

Ellis finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Freshman guard Isaiah Collier scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half during his college debut. His final stat line consisted of 18 points and six assists. He fouled out with just under five minutes to play in regulation.

Bronny James attended the game but did not play. His father, LeBron James, told reporters in Miami Monday that Bronny would see doctors in a month to get clearance to practice and ease his way back to the court after he collapsed during a practice due to a previously undiagnosed heart defect.

USC forward Joshua Morgan dunks against Kansas State in the first half Monday. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.