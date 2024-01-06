Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier help power USC to victory over Stanford

USC guard Boogie Ellis drives on Stanford forward Brandon Angel during the first half of the Trojans' 93-79 win Saturday at Galen Center. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

USC let Stanford shoot 52.7% from the field Saturday, but survived on timely second-half stops in a 93-79 win at Galen Center that completed a home sweep of the Bay Area schools.

Guard Boogie Ellis had 22 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals while freshman Isaiah Collier scored 18 of his 26 points during the second half to help the Trojans (8-7, 2-2 Pac-12) hold off the Cardinal, who erased a 10-point deficit in the second half but never pulled ahead.

Forward Kobe Johnson had 21 points on nine-of-18 shooting after breaking out of his month-long shooting slump against California on Wednesday when he made five of his six shots in the second half. He was 17 for 56 (30.4%) in USC’s six games in December when the Trojans were 1-5.

But the Trojans bounced back from the dismal December with back-to-back wins at home.

USC guard Bronny James, left, gestures with his father, Lakers star LeBron James during pregame warmups Saturday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

USC couldn’t open up a lead larger than eight during the first half despite hot shooting from Johnson and Ellis. The veterans combined for seven-of-11 shooting from three-point range in the first half, but the Cardinal kept pace by shooting 44.8% from the field. If not for eight turnovers, Stanford likely would have led at the break .

The rest of their USC teammates combined to score just 10 points, led by eight from Collier.

Ellis and Johnson finally got help in the second half. DJ Rodman finished with nine points, including back-to-back three-pointers that sparked an 8-2 USC run. Rodman pushed the lead to 10 with two free throws with 12:20 remaining, but the Cardinal scored 10 consecutive points to erase the deficit.

A key block from Harrison Hornery with 8:43 remaining with the Trojans up by one ignited USC’s second-half defensive effort. Collier hit a three on the next possession and Hornery got a steal one minute later that led to a three-pointer by Ellis that pushed USC’s lead back to six.

The Trojans forced 18 turnovers compared to committing six and scored 25 points off Stanford’s mistakes.

