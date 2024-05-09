Boogie Ellis gets a chance to prove himself one month before NBA draft

Former USC basketball player Boogie Ellis has received an invite to the G League Elite Camp, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. The event will host 44 players in Chicago later this month. Prospects from the camp will receive an invite to the NBA draft combine, with hopes to further build their draft stock.

Ellis, a two-time All-Pac-12 honoree while with the Cardinal and Gold (he also played two seasons in Memphis, where he was honored as an AAC Sixth Man of the Year), averaged 16.5 points on .427/.418/.720 shooting splits at USC. Ellis averaged 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Ellis endured a frustrating 2024 college basketball season at USC. He came back to try to lift the Trojans to a Pac-12 championship and a Sweet 16 run in March Madness. Instead, USC missed the NCAA Tournament. Ellis needs to show that his individual ability transcends the struggles USC endured last season.

The 2024 NBA draft which will be held Wednesday, June 26 (first round) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Thursday, June 27 (second round) at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York. The switch from a one-night event to a two-night event is a new move by the NBA in terms of the presentation of the draft. ESPN will broadcast the event live on both nights.

