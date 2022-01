Associated Press

Isaiah Mobley scored a career-high 24 points, Boogie Ellis added a season-high 21 and No.. 15 Southern California held off California 79-72 Saturday. Mobley bounced back after missing three key shots in the final minute during Thursday's loss against Stanford, including a potential game-tying 3-pointer on the final possession. “It wasn't his fault that we lost Thursday night but for as good a player as he is, that game was tough for him,” USC coach Andy Enfield said.