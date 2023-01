Associated Press

Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the Trojans ahead for good, and USC defeated No. 8 UCLA 77-64 on Thursday night. Three weeks ago, the Bruins eked out a 60-58 win over their crosstown rival after blowing an 18-point lead in front of their home fans. Ellis and Drew Peterson, who finished with 16 points, reminded their teammates at halftime of how close they came on Jan. 5.