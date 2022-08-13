Boogie Basham strip sack, Terrel Bernard scoops & scores for Bills vs. Colts (video)

The first touchdown of the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 preseason journey came thanks to some young players on defense.

During the second quarter of the team’s first exhibition contest of the summer against the Indianapolis Colts, defensive end Boogie Basham brought the boom against Indy quarterback Nick Foles.

Coming around the blindside, Basham beat his blocker and knocked the ball lose. The ball went Buffalo’s way from there.

When it fell out of Foles’ hands, it bounced perfectly to Bills third-round rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard. He took it 69 yards for the score.

Check out to touchdown below:

