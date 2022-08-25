Booger McFarland's biggest Trey Lance concern with 'win now' 49ers team

McFarland explains what his biggest concern is with Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers have made the choice to move forward with Trey Lance as their QB1, there are many “what ifs” surrounding the second-year quarterback.

And rightfully so.

Two-time Super Bowl champ and current NFL analyst “Booger” McFarland joined ESPN’s “NFL Live” on Thursday and explained why his concern with Lance isn’t so much on the “ifs” of things, but rather the timing of it all.

"Here’s the issue for me with Trey Lance. If you told me in three years, Trey Lance is going to be MVP of the league, I’m like, ‘Cool, I believe that.’ But the problem is timing,” McFarland said. “You have a team that’s ready to win now, and you’re asking a guy that’s thrown less than 400 passes since his senior prom – since the last time he put on the cummerbund in a pep rally he’s thrown less than 400 passes.

"And now you’re going to ask him to take a team to the postseason and win in the postseason. To me, it’s not an ‘if’ issue. It’s a timing issue. And that’s why I have to see it. Because the last time we saw Trey Lance, he was playing Randy Johnson throwing fastballs everywhere, and the receivers weren’t catching them."

Lance, the 22-year-old former No. 3 pick, didn’t play as much in 2021 as most expected, and had just 318 pass attempts at North Dakota State before then.

But even with a small 71-attempt sample size from the 2021 season, Lance proved he’s not afraid to let it fly, and his level of confidence at such a young age is often talked about by his teammates and coaches. Plus, he’ll more than likely have a much large sample size this season for a better understanding of his game.

Not to mention he'll be protected by the best tackle in the game, and has former All-Pros such as Deebo Samuel and George Kittle and emerging elite weapons like Brandon Aiyuk and Elijah Mitchell.

Sure, it’ll be the first time Lance gets ready to start a full season since leading North Dakota State to an undefeated, national championship season in 2019. But Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers clearly have the utmost confidence in the young signal-caller.

With just one preseason game remaining, we're less than three weeks away from the shift from assuming to actually observing.

