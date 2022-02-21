Booger McFarland 'terribly concerned' for 49ers' QB Trey Lance

McFarland concerned for Lance, 'didn't see enough' on field originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL offseason has barely even started and the 49ers' future at the quarterback position is very much in doubt.

At least in ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland's eyes.

Veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be traded this offseason, giving way to 21-year-old Trey Lance, whom San Francisco selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

If Lance does indeed take over as the starter next season, McFarland isn't exactly optimistic that he will pan out.

.@ESPNBooger says he's "terribly" concerned for Trey Lance ðŸ‘€



"From an injury standpoint, he didn't prove he can stay healthy. From a quarterbacking standpoint, I didn't see enough." pic.twitter.com/BUqVE2137j — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 21, 2022

"Jimmy Garoppolo's going to be gone," McFarland said on NFL Live. "You spend the amount of picks they spent to get Trey Lance, he's got to get out there. He's gotta crap or get off the pot at some point, so you might as well put him out there. I just know this ... of all the rookie quarterbacks last year, I am the most concerned about Trey Lance and that includes Justin Fields. I just think from an injury standpoint he didn't prove he can stay healthy, from a quarterbacking standpoint I didn't see enough to say 'you know what, we can build around X,Y,Z.

"He's built physically but those attributes got him hurt this year. I am terribly concerned about it, but if he doesn't pan out, Kyle Shanahan or John Lynch won't have a job because they went to Jed York and pointed out to ownership and said 'hey this is our guy.' He has to pan out. But I am truly, truly, truly concerned about Trey Lance."

Story continues

That's quite a lot to unpack.

McFarland's comments were met with plenty of criticism from the 49ers fanbase, who -- understandably at this point -- might be tired of hearing the constant debate and doubt surrounding one of their signal-callers.

In limited action throughout his rookie season, Lance started just two games in place of the then-injured Garoppolo, while making appearances in six games total. The rookie completed 41-of-71 pass attempts for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions through the air while carrying the ball 38 times for 168 yards and a touchdown.

The injuries that McFarland is referring to are a finger fracture Lance sustained in training camp that sidelined him the final two weeks of the preseason, eventually returning to the field for the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions and a left knee sprain sustained in his first NFL start against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 that sidelined him just a week.

NFL Media's Jim Trotter reported last week, citing sources, that Lance actually was considered to start right out of the gate, but ultimately lost the job to Garoppolo because of his training camp injury.

Regardless, Lance ended up learning behind Garoppolo for the entire season, which should only help his development. He did not play as much as some had hoped but did receive some valuable NFL snaps, something he also needs in order to further his development.

49ers fans are hoping that Lance very quickly proves McFarland wrong next season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast