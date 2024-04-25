Boo Major, South Carolina’s longest-tenured head coach, is retiring

The longest tenured coaching at the University of South Carolina is hanging it up.

Gamecocks equestrian coach Boo Major is retiring after 26 seasons, the school announced on Thursday.

Major was the longest-tenured head coach in South Carolina athletics after former track & field head coach Curtis Frye retired in June. She was the longest-tenured women’s sports coach, too.

“I have mixed emotions about retiring,” Major said in a school release. “On one hand I’m excited to do some things I have put off for 26 years. On the other hand, I am sad to be stepping back from a job that taught me so much about myself and others. I will miss the student-athletes the most and watching them develop during their time in college. It has been so rewarding. I hope to continue to help the equestrian program through fundraising and any ‘behind the scenes’ they’ll let me do. I am so appreciative of our wonderful staff (past and present) who have done amazing things over the years.”

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this program. It will be bright! As always, thanks to Ray Tanner, Eric Hyman and Mike McGee for giving me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. What a ride!”

With Major’s retirement, that means USC women’s soccer coach Shelley Smith is the longest tenured coach at the school. Smith just wrapped up her 24th season in the fall.

Major led the Gamecocks to three National Collegiate Equestrian Association championships (2005, 2007, 2015), three consecutive NCEA Hunter Seat National Championships (2005, 2006, 2007), one Southern Equestrian Championship (2012), and two Southeastern Conference Championships (2013, 2014).

“Boo Major is truly a great Gamecock and exemplifies the spirit of the Garnet and Black,” USC athletic director Ray Tanner said in a release. “She has a passion and love for Carolina, a desire to win in the arena and a commitment to use intercollegiate athletics to develop young women into champions. I congratulate Coach Major on a fantastic career and wish her the best in retirement.”