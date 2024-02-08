How Boo Buie has Northwestern basketball on the cusp of March Madness after a win over Nebraska

EVANSTON, Ill. - Northwestern basketball is back on track.

After going to overtime in three of the team's last four games, going 2-2 in those four games, the Wildcats handled a talented Nebraska team 80-68 Wednesday.

This is thanks to the best player on the Cats' roster.

Guard Boo Buie turned in a terrific game as Northwestern took another step towards earning another NCAA Tournament bid.

Arguably the best guard in the Big 10 had full command of the Welsh-Ryan Arena floor as NU took advantage of a turnover-prone Huskers team.

Buie finished the game with a team-high 22 points. He was the main catalyst for a Northwestern team that would have struggled with Nebraska otherwise.

Northwestern struggled to put the Cornhuskers away. Credit Nebraska, they had an answer for Northwestern's runs and never let the game get out of hand. But, a late comeback was for naught because of Buie.

Right now, there isn't a team in America that wouldn't want Buie playing for them.

"I'm glad he's on my team," Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said.

"I'm sure as hell not going to miss him," Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said.

His offensive skill set is deep. He can make difficult shots all over the court, especially beyond the arc. His court awareness is at an elite level, not just for his own offensive skills but for his teammates.

Ryan Langborg was open Wednesday night. It wasn't because Nebraska struggled to defend, the Huskers rotate well and don't over-commit defending players in motion.

Langborg was open because Buie commanded that attention. Known for his 3-point shooting, Langborg made 2 of his 9 threes. He was more effective driving to the basket, which he could do consistently because of how Buie commanded the offense.

"Sometimes a great scorer, even when you say give it up, they want to score," Collins said. "He's become a terrific point guard."

The only slight on Buie's game on Wednesday were his five fouls. He fouled out with about a minute remaining when the Huskers pulled within 10 points. You can argue he offset that with his overall play, and by how he drew fouls on Nebraska.

It gets even more impressive considering Ty Berry, Northwestern's third-leading scorer, left the game at the 8:52 mark of the first half and did not return to the game.

Berry scored six points and dished three assists. There was a missing component to the Wildcats' offense.

Northwestern did not miss a beat.

Buie made difficult shot after difficult shot. He drained 4 of his 7 threes. He had four assists. On defense, he had two steals and a block.

"What he's really learned is what the game is bringing every night," Collins said. "That's one thing I think he's really learned, is how manage the game."

On a night where Nebraska struggled to hold on to the ball, the 'Cats scored 26 points off 17 Nebraska turnovers.

Thanks to Buie this season, Northwestern is on the cusp of some history.

It goes beyond the wins over Purdue and Illinois.

If the ‘Cats continue on this trajectory, they’re going to make consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in program history.

Wins like the Wednesday over Nebraska help. The Huskers are a 16-win team, knocked off Wisconsin at home last week in an upset win and are currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.

A win or two on the road, and winning the rest of the slate at home, means Northwestern should clinch an at-large bid.

Buie will be the reason why.

He's making a case for Big 10 Player of the Year with every high-profile game he plays. It's hard to eclipse the likes of Purdue's Zach Edey, but Buie is making a case that you can't just dismiss.

Northwestern is currently a No. 9 seed in ESPN's bracketology. They'd head West to Los Angeles to play New Mexico in these projections.

This continues the upward trajectory that Collins has brought the Wildcat program since arriving in 2013.

By the time this season ends, Buie will most likely be the program's all-time leading scrorer. Then, it'll be time to assess where Buie belongs on the peak of Wildcats players.

For now, Northwestern will go as far as Buie can carry them. The Albany, New York, native makes the team better.

That kind of play has the NCAA Tournament within reach for Northwestern.