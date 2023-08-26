Bonus football and big performances: What we learned from District 10 football openers

ALBION – The game pitted backyard rivals, friendly or otherwise.

The game was played on an old-school grass field, made moist by pregame drizzle.

More than that, though, Friday’s competitive season opener between Girard and Northwestern reminded football fans why they love the sport.

Girard High School defensive linemen, left, take on Northwestern at Rogers Field in Albion on Friday night.

It wasn’t until Tyler Gilmore's extra-point kick in overtime that a winner was determined.

Gilmore’s PAT, which cleared the crossbar by inches, was the difference in the YellowJackets’ dramatic 21-20 victory at Rogers Field.

“I think I went through every emotion (during) this game,” Girard coach Bill McNally said. “What great fight (those teams) had. Each side.”

“Man, that game was awesome.”

Bonus football

Regulation ended with the ‘Jackets and Wildcats tied at 14-all.

Northwestern had the ball first for PIAA football’s overtime format, which assures each team one possession that begins at the opponent's 10-yard line.

A penalty pushed the Wildcats back to the 17, but from there an undeterred Kolon Sutter took a handoff on a sweep play.

The wide receiver, ahead of three Girard defenders, scored a touchdown when he dove for the end zone inside the right goal-line pylon.

However, Northwestern’s celebration was muted when Lloyd Fountain’s extra-point kick caromed flush off the crossbar.

It was the same crossbar that, minutes later, Gilmore barely cleared with his kick. The senior's opportunity at the decisive point occurred after the ‘Jackets tied the game on the second play of their possession.

Jeremiah Colon took a handoff from the one, shook off one Northwestern defender and then bounced off another for the last of Girard’s 285 yards in total offense.

The ‘Jackets, according to Colon, were physically and emotionally stoked even before Northwestern’s OT possession,

“We (Friday’s players) all grew up not that far away from each other,” he said. “(The Wildcats) also beat us last year on our home turf, so to give it right back to them like this is great.’

More wins on the way?

Friday’s frantic victory meant Girard is already halfway to matching its total for all of 2022.

It also could serve as a springboard to others this fall, according to McNally.

“We have backups for our backups for our backups so that we can get kids inspired to come out,” he said. “You need (depth) like that to go through (a game) like that.”

Northwestern lost in Bill Henwood’s head coaching debut.

Henwood was 61 when he was hired in February. The executive vice president for Meadville's Vantage Holding Company spent the last 25 seasons serving at various levels of Sharpsville’s football pipeline.

Mercyhurst Prep runs behind big line, over Fairview

Mercyhurst Prep’s rushing game was dominant in Friday's 43-14 victory at Fairview.

JJ Ganska and Ja’son Ellman led out of the backfield while sophomore quarterback Paul Johnson, in his first varsity start, scored two touchdowns. While Johnson was periodically sidelined by injury, senior Stephen Grayson proved an ample replacement, scoring once himself.

Mercyhurst Prep senior Ja'son Ellman scores a second-half touchdown against Fairview in Fairview Township on Friday.

A critical first-half juncture saw the Lakers take control and not look back. Fairview had tied the game at seven after a quarter, dispelling the momentum produced by Johnson’s game-opening touchdown.

The Lakers not only answered Fairview’s scoring drive with one of their own but bookended halftime with two more scores, suddenly carrying a 35-7 advantage after two touchdowns from Ellman. Ganska scored once and MPS combined to rush for 346 yards, showing off its sizable offensive line and shifty backs.

Mercyhurst Prep controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, a large reason why it held the Tigers to 162 total yards of offense. The Laker linemen came as advertised — big and physical. They’ll be a challenge for opponents all year.

Improved North East team needs to fix mistakes

Farrell took care of business with a 32-14 win at North East on Friday, but it wasn't easy for the Steelers. The dynamic duo of Jackson Humes and Jamari Curlett had a solid game as they helped North East score two touchdowns. Curlett returned a kickoff 64 yards to the 1-yard line before Humes punched it in on a play fake and later in the second half, Humes used a big-time fake handoff to launch a deep touchdown pass to Curlett.

North East also showed signs of playing well on defense as the Grapepickers forced three punts on Farrell's first three drives. The 'Pickers also blocked a punt, but North East missed three field goals in the first half.

The North East mistakes allowed Farrell to pull away on Friday. After a Simeir Wade catch, he fought off several defenders to score a touchdown. The second Farrell touchdown was on a Juelz Johnson pick six on a miscommunication on a route. Johnson was the only one near the ball and walked into the end zone as part of a big game.

North East's defense then lost Brandon Chambers on a touchdown catch and the final Farrell touchdown was set up by a long interception return by Wade. The 'Pickers showed signs of putting things together and if they can learn from their mistakes on Friday, they'll have a good season.

Seabury, Tingley square off in opener

Two of the top players among the small schools in District 10 put together big games as Lakeview held off Seneca 40-25. Nolan Seabury, the quarterback for Seneca, ran for 58 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Mitchell Tingley, a standout running back for Lakeview, had 13 carries for 222 yards and three touchdowns, including a 90-yard TD run in the third quarter. Aiden Osborne also ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on six carries for the Sailors.

McChesney runs wild for the Bison

Conner McChesney is the starting quarterback for Fort LeBoeuf, but he had a huge game running the ball Friday. McChesney had 14 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed just three passes, but one was for 60 yards to Ryan Welka for a touchdown. The LeBoeuf backfield took a hit with graduation, but McChesney could be in for a big year as a running quarterback.

Krysiak impresses in opener

With a new coach and a new system, Iroquois went to Mercer and almost came away with an upset in a 31-28 loss. Iroquois had the ball with less than 2 minutes left, but Daemyin Mattocks came away with an interception to end the game. Despite that mistake, quarterback Christian Krysiak had a big-time performance for the Braves. He completed 21-of-37 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Micah Pisarski had five catches for 99 yards and one touchdown, while Ethan Alderson had seven catches for 99 yards and a TD.

Cathedral Prep, Erie, McDowell struggle with Ohio teams

Erie High's defense scored twice with safeties, but the offense couldn't get started in a 14-4 loss at Euclid, Ohio. McDowell led powerhouse Walsh Jesuit 28-20 at the half and Cathedral Prep trailed just 13-12 at halftime against Archbishop Hoban, but both teams struggled in the second half. Prep lost 44-12 as the run game stalled in the second half. Suhtaun Lewis ran for 66 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, Dajoure Hollingsworth ran for 56 yards on nine carries and Luke Costello ran for one touchdown. McDowell was shut out in the second half in a 49-28 loss. Blayze Myers, in his first varsity start, completed 12-of-21 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns. Leo Whitaker had just three catches, but all three went for touchdowns.

Knox picks up where he left off

Oil City star running back Ethen Knox started the season with another big game as he ran for 218 yards and six touchdowns on 11 carries in a 76-0 win over Warren. Knox has surpassed 5,700 career rushing yards and his 42 points on Friday put him over 400 in his career. The Oilers head to Corry on Friday as Knox continues his assault on the District 10 career rushing record of 7,027 yards by Journey Brown of Meadville.

Game of the year?

Just one day into the season and the game of the year might have been played between Sharpsville and Wilmington. The Greyhounds were down 21 points at one point and kept rallying before Sharpsville held on to win 49-42. Sharpsville quarterback Caullin Summers completed 16-of-32 passes for 410 yards and seven touchdowns, and he ran for 139 yards on 17 carries. Dalton Byerly had nine catches for 219 yards and four touchdowns. For Wilmington, Buddah Book ran for 60 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and Ben Miller had 16 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

