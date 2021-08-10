Bonum Health, a TRxADE Company, Launches Pre-Paid Digital Telemedicine Passes

eGift Cards Enable Pre-Paid Telemedicine Visits, an Innovative New Way for Uninsured Consumers to Gain Access to Vital Healthcare Services

Pre-Paid Digital Passes Provide Streamlined Path for Organizations to Gift Healthcare to Those in Need

TAMPA, FL/ ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS), an integrated drug procurement, delivery, and healthcare platform, today announced that its telehealth subsidiary, Bonum Health, has launched an eGift Card program as an innovative new way for uninsured and under-insured consumers to gain access to healthcare through a low-cost digital pre-paid pass.

Bonum Health's electronic gift cards (Bonum Health eGift™) are pre-paid digital passes that can be personalized and electronically gifted to individuals or large groups. This creative new path to market allows consumers or organizations to purchase pre-paid digital passes to enable loved ones or employees to obtain the critical healthcare services they need - all from the comfort of their own home - ideal for low-income senior citizens who need regular checkups.

The pre-paid digital passes allow access to Bonum Health's nationwide network of over 650 Board-Certified medical providers serving all fifty states, its prescription discount partnership with SingleCare and an easily accessible personalized electronic medical record.

To purchase, consumers can visit the Bonum Health website for one, two or four visit pre-paid passes. For larger organizational or institutional needs, please contact Bonum Health sales at sales@bonumhealth.com.

"We are pleased to announce our eGift card program, offering pre-paid digital passes to provide streamlined access to healthcare for the most vulnerable, uninsured and underinsured individuals," said Ashton Maaraba, President of Bonum Health, a TRxADE HEALTH company. "We believe there is a significant opportunity in working closely with businesses hit hardest by COVID-19 that may no longer offer insurance to employees as a result."

When combined with our existing retail partnership network, we believe this could drive an exciting new sales strategy - particularly with organizations such as employers, caregivers, churches and charitable organizations. We look forward to launching this solution, and helping to improve the quality of life of individuals within our network, while concurrently driving value creation for our shareholders," concluded Maaraba.

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 12,700+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For info on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of TRxADE's future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of TRxADE, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks include risks relating to the adoption of our MedCheks app by partners and end-users, the apps of other competitors, including governments which may make certain apps mandatory or free, our ability to gain traction for our app in the marketplace, and the continued demand for our app; risks related to our operations not being profitable; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; our ability to monetize our technological solutions; technical problems with our websites, apps and products; risks relating to implementing our acquisition strategies; challenges to the pharmaceutical supply chain posted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related matters; our ability to manage our growth; negative effects on our operations associated with the opioid pain medication health crisis; regulatory and licensing requirement risks; risks related to changes in the U.S. healthcare environment; the status of our information systems, facilities and distribution networks; risks associated with the operations of our more established competitors; regulatory changes; healthcare fraud; COVID-19, governmental responses thereto, economic downturns and possible recessions caused thereby; risks associated with the market for health passports, adoption thereof, consumer acceptance thereof, and changes in the market for such products; changes in laws or regulations relating to our operations; privacy laws; system errors; dependence on current management; our growth strategy; and others that are included from time to time in filings made by TRxADE with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the "Risk Factors" sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on TRxADE's future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. TRxADE cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Simonne Valdez, Director, Marketing
Bonum Health, a TRxADE HEALTH Company
(800) 261-0281 | Marketing@BonumHealth.com

Investor Relations:

Lucas Zimmerman, Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987 | MEDS@mzgroup.us | www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658902/Bonum-Health-a-TRxADE-Company-Launches-Pre-Paid-Digital-Telemedicine-Passes

